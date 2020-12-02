Princess Diana’s butler has defended The Crown’s accuracy in the Diana and Charles plot

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'Josh O'Connor plays Prince Charles as a rather uncaring, cold person. And I'm afraid that's what I saw behind closed doors.'

The highly anticipated return of The Crown last month is still getting everyone excited, with season four being one of the most talked-about yet.

The fourth season saw its star-studded second cast return, with Olivia Coleman reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter playing Princess Margaret and Game of Thrones’ Tobias Menzies returning to his role as Prince Philip.

It is the storyline around Josh O’Connor, The Crown’s Prince Charles, however that has got everyone talking, joined by Emerald Fennel (Camilla Parker-Bowles) and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana), to act out the highly publicised and very controversial affair.

The Crown‘s portrayal of the affair has proven to be controversial, with Prince Charles’ team reportedly concerned for the future King’s popularity.

But while many people have spoken out to emphasise that a lot of the show is fictional, Princess Diana’s butler for over a decade, Paul Burrell, has defended the portrayal of Charles and Diana’s relationship, insisting that it is ‘pretty close to the truth’.

‘Josh O’Connor plays Prince Charles as a rather uncaring, cold person. And I’m afraid that’s what I saw behind closed doors,’ Paul explained in a recent interview with The Sun. ‘He was married to probably the most beautiful woman in the world. But he didn’t look after her, and that’s what comes across in The Crown.’

He continued: ‘You’re seeing an unknown young girl rise while Charles’s star doesn’t and her popularity becomes greater than his. And that’s the whole problem.’

He went on to reminisce: ‘Diana said to me, “I thought when I got married that my husband would be there for me, to care for me, to support me, to encourage me, but he isn’t”‘.

He concluded: ‘People that jump up and say, “Well, that’s not factual,” well, that’s pretty close to the truth.’

The Crown season four is out now.