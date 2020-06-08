Photographs of Prince William taking Charlotte and George volunteering are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here’s everything you need to know…

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and from their relocation to Anmer Hall to their surprise Zoom appearances, they have been the subject of viral news since lockdown began.

This month, the family of five became a talking point as they marked Volunteers’ Week, releasing a rare photograph of Prince William taking George and Charlotte volunteering, a shot taken by Kate Middleton.

Captioning the upload, the royal couple posted to their Instagram: ‘As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort.

‘In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area.

‘Today Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message to volunteers around the world,’ they concluded their post, linking to a separate message on the Queen’s royal page.

‘I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly in the service of others,’ the monarch announced in a tribute of her own to Volunteers’ Week.

Well, that’s lovely.