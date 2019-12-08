Kate Middleton just gave an extremely sweet update on Prince Louis

This is lovely.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass to Prince George’s nickname, these miniature royals never fail to make news.

It was Prince Louis who made news this week however as the Duchess of Cambridge let a sweet update about the toddler slip during a recent festive event.

While spending time with families who had been supported by Family Action, Kate was interrupted by a little boy who was trying to get her attention.

‘You remind me of my little Louis,’ Kate laughed. ‘He keeps saying “Me, me, me” and he want to come everywhere with me’.

The Duchess of Cambridge has only recently become Royal Patron of Family Action, taking on the patronage from The Queen, after the monarch had held the role for over 65 years.

‘The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas,’ the Kensington Royal Instagram posted alongside a series of sweet photographs.

‘Her Royal Highness also helped the children find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools, before heading back inside for some hot chocolate.’

Well, this is lovely.