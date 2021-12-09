Princess Charlene’s father has opened up about her vulnerability

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Charlene is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she never fails to get the world talking.

It is a health issue that has made her headlines this year however with Princess Charlene suffering a ‘medical emergency’, something that grounded her in South Africa for six months.

After her condition was announced as ‘stable’, Princess Charlene returned home, but within days she was admitted to a treatment facility.

People reported that Princess Charlene ‘is receiving treatment in a facility outside of Monaco’, with Prince Albert explaining that his wife is suffering with ‘profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical.’

‘[Her return] went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,’ Prince Albert explained. ‘She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.’

Princess Charlene’s father has since opened up about his daughter and her vulnerability, explaining that he was not able to see her during her extended stay in South Africa.

‘I didn’t want to infect her either because she had so many medical interventions,’ he explained to News24. ‘She is very vulnerable.’

He later emphasised that he expects Charlene to make a full recovery, explaining: ‘Knowing how she trained, I know that she is strong and that she will make it and come back much stronger.’

This week, Prince Albert also released more information about Princess Charlene and how long she will be expected to spend in the treatment facility.

‘We’ll visit her there,’ he explained of himself and their two children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. ‘I can’t give you any kind of time frame on that. Not in the next few days, certainly but whenever we get the medical go-ahead.’

He continued to People: ‘You know these kind of treatments, these rest periods, are usually several weeks. I cannot give you any set period at this time, we will see.’

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene as she recovers.