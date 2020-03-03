Princess Beatrice will be inheriting two huge titles from Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s family

The Princess is due to become a countess...

Since the announcement of their royal engagement back in September, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Italian aristocrat, have remained relatively low-key when it comes to wedding plans.

In conjunction with the scandal over her father, Prince Andrew, the couple have chosen to keep the celebrations to a minimum, forgoing the usual public carriage processional.

Unlike fellow royal family members, the pair have opted for a more humble affair, holding the ceremony in the Chapel Royal – seating a mere 150 guests.

And if this didn’t shake tradition up enough, Edoardo, is set to have his 3-year-old son, Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi – also known as Woolfie – stand as best man. Naturally, this caused a bit of a stir inside such esteemed, noble walls. One courtier was rumoured to have asked, ‘Surely, he won’t be expected to make a speech at Buckingham Palace?’

The couple’s sway towards nonconformity has not been totally spared, however. With two of the continent’s oldest dynasties coming together in marriage, this double dose of royalty was sure to embrace some kind of aristocratic tradition.

As the Mail on Sunday noted over the weekend, Edoardo belongs to the Italian royal House of Savoy. So, albeit just courtesy titles – thus, not legally active in the UK – Princess Beatrice will become a countess and their children will gain similar titles of nobility.

According to Edoardo’s father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, descendant of the deposed Italian royal family, ‘Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count – his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.’

Of even greater note, Princess B’s new hubby will be inheriting the family seat. In other words, the couple can now add Villa Mapelli Mozzi, a 19 bedroom neoclassical mansion to their ever growing list of holiday abodes.

