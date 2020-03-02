Princess Beatrice won’t become a Duchess when she gets married this year

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are set to tie the knot on May 29th 2020. The couple reportedly changed their wedding date twice in the wake of the Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and their big day will be significantly ‘smaller than the original plan’.

They threw a star-studded engagement party before Christmas, with guests including James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wesley, Ayda Field, Ellie Goulding and Robert De Niro. Their wedding guest list has been a hot topic, with some questioning whether or not Beatrice’s cousin, Prince Harry, will attend the event following his recent decision to step away from the royal family.

The ceremony is set to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, followed by a reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

But when Beatrice and Edo exchange vows later this year, the princess won’t be given a Duchess title – unlike her cousins and their wives. Prince William and Kate Middleton were given the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge titles, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, an old royal tradition means that Beatrice won’t inherit the title herself. In fact, the reason why William and Harry were bestowed the honour following their wedding days is because only male descendants of the monarch are given a royal Dukedom.

There is nothing in place stating that daughters and granddaughters of the Queen should receive Duchess titles, meaning that Beatrice will remain a princess – much like when her sister, Princess Eugenie, married in 2018.

The monarch could decide to revisit and amend the rules, as she has made adjustments in the past. In 2013, when Kate was pregnant with Prince George, she passed the Succession to the Crown Act. It means that now, succession is based not on gender but on birth order, making Princess Charlotte the first royal to benefit from the update as previously Prince Louis would have bypassed her position despite being younger than her.

For now though it remains that Beatrice won’t inherit a Duchess title.