Prince William’s Private Secretary has reportedly quit after just one year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything to know...

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following the Sussex family’s exit from the royal family and their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the news that the family has been distributing homemade pasta to their vulnerable neighbours and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day at their Amner Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

It is staffing issues that has really made the Cambridge couple headlines, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently rehiring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former social media manager.

This week, it was Prince William who got the world talking as his Private Secretary Christian Jones quit after just one year.

Initially joining the royal household in 2018 as the Cambridges’ Communications Secretary, Christian was promoted to Prince William’s Private Secretary last March, taking over from Simon Case after he stepped down from the position.

Almost a year after his promotion, Christian Jones has stepped down, reportedly moving on to become a Partner at Bridgepoint.

The royal family has not yet responded.