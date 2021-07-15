Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Royals - they’re just like us!

The new generation of royals is a hit with the public for the simple reason that they are relatable.

Gone are the days where we would only see a royal waving from Buckingham Palace balcony. Now they are accessible, all over social media, from Princess Eugenie dominating Instagram with her behind the scenes royal snaps to Prince William and Kate Middleton cheering on the England team at Wembley with Prince George.

Not only this – they’re also Harry Potter obsessed, lovers of emojis and apparently even have their own WhatsApp thread.

And it doesn’t stop there. When it comes to parenting, the royals are just like us too.

During a royal engagement a few years back, Prince William ended up talking about doing his daughter’s hair, letting it slip that he may have watched hair tutorial videos on YouTube to teach him how to style Princess Charlotte’s locks.

Yes, really.

While talking to a fellow father at the royal event, William reportedly warned ‘never try to do a ponytail. Nightmare.’

And when Kate asked, ‘Have you tried to do a plait? It’s the weaving…really hard’, Wills replied: ‘I can do a ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!’

Yet again, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have redefined parenting goals.