William and Harry will follow King Charles III in the procession through central London today

On Thursday 8th September, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away at her Balmoral home.

In the days that followed the news of her death, King Charles III was formally announced as monarch and Prince William and Prince Harry visited Windsor Castle with their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, to greet well-wishers who had gathered to pay their respects.

The Queen lay in state for 24 hours at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, before being received by her family at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

Today, Her Majesty’s coffin will be taken from the Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lie in state for four days, and her funeral will take place on Monday 19th September.

A procession is due to begin at 2.22pm this afternoon, and King Charles III is expected to follow on foot alongside his sons, William and Harry.

The King will also be joined by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward as they walk through central London. The Princess Royal’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Time Laurence, and her son, Peter Phillips, will join the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, as well as Kate, the Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will reportedly travel by car alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Following their arrival at the Palace of Westminster – expected to be around 3pm this afternoon – the Archbishop of Canterbury will hold a service for the late monarch.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this difficult time.