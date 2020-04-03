Prince William is reportedly ‘hurt’ by Prince Harry’s absence from the UK amid the coronavirus outbreak 

Here's everything you need to know...

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

Few are exempt from these – with even members of the royal family following suit.

Royal events have been cancelled and royal family members have been escaping London for the countryside to isolate there.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle where she is tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, and the Cambridge family has been isolating in Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

The family of five were originally isolating within the grounds of Kensington Palace, but following the closure of George and Charlotte’s school, Thomas’s Battersea, the family have temporarily moved to Norfolk.

The only family members who have been absent are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been spending alone time with baby Archie in California.

This is something that according to recent reports, his brother William has strong feelings about, with sources claiming that the Duke of Cambridge is ‘hurt’ by Harry’s absence.

The two brothers, whose relationship in recent years has been consumed by rumours of fallouts and feuds, reportedly now talk more often following their father’s diagnosis with the virus.

‘They speak, but it’s awkward,’ a source explained to Us Weekly. ‘He’s hurt that Harry isn’t in London to support the family amid the coronavirus outbreak.’

It does seem hopeful however, with the source adding that ‘Charles found a great deal of comfort in their conversations while he was recuperating from coronavirus’.

Come back Fab Four.