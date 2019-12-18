Prince William just let slip what he will be getting Prince George for Christmas

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that make the most news.

Yes, from Prince George’s sweet nickname and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass to Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals are no stranger to the headlines.

And Christmas is no exception, with everything from Princess Charlotte’s Christmas list to the Cambridge children’s Sandringham debut, being a conversation topic this winter.

This week it was Prince George’s future Christmas presents that made news, as Prince William let slip what the miniature royal was asking Father Christmas for this year.

Unlike Princess Charlotte, he hasn’t asked for a pony. Instead it seems that George is all about his drawing.

‘George has already written his list for Father Christmas,’ Prince William explained, going on to explain what the Duke and Duchess were planning on getting their son.

‘He loves his drawing – he’s a very good drawer,’ he announced. ‘We might get him something for drawing. Or football. He is loving his football as well.’

Well that’s that.

We will have to wait until Christmas to see what they will get.