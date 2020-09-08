Prince William and Kate Middleton found lockdown was ‘a rare gift’ with their children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything to know...

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis‘ love of cuddling, these toddlers never fail to make news, with the whole family spending lockdown in their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

The Cambridges have been based in Norfolk together since February, something that royal experts explained was a ‘rare gift’ for the family of five, with royals usually unable to spend so much time as a family.

‘The inevitable stresses of lockdown aside, this period has also proven to be a rare gift,’ royal commentator Victoria Arbiter wrote for 9Honey. ‘In a world in which duty reigns for the good of the crown, George, Charlotte and Louis have enjoyed a privilege generations of royal youngsters have unavoidably been denied — prolonged time at home with just Mum and Dad.’

Explaining that William wanted to bring up his children with the ‘stability he once craved’, Victoria added that over the past few months of quality time as a family of five, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have ‘set a royal parenting precedent’.

Well, that’s lovely.