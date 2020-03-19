Prince William is the first royal to publicly address coronavirus with a video message

Here’s everything you need to know…

Coronavirus was announced to be a pandemic last week, with UK schools closing and London thought to be potentially put on lockdown.

The government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

The Queen is moving to Windsor Castle, royal events have been cancelled and they are refraining from shaking hands, instead opting for an elbow bump or if you’re Prince Charles, a namaste bow. And over in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘observing the quarantine’.

Prince William became the first royal to publicly address coronavirus with a video message however, speaking to camera as part of the National Emergencies Trust’s appeal to raise funds, helping charities support those experiencing hardship amid the coronavirus outbreak.

‘Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together,’ Prince William announced. ‘The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature. The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way – which is why the establishment of National Emergencies Trust was so important.’

He continued: ‘I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed. Sadly, with the outbreak of Covid-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped.

‘But now, more than ever, I am grateful that The National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible. And it will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way.’