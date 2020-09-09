Prince Philip reportedly has a lot to say about Prince Harry’s resignation

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals. And according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have been feeling the pressure more than most, the royal whose opinion went viral this week was Prince Philip, who apparently has strong thoughts on the subject.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Duke of Edinburgh is not impressed.

In Seward’s upcoming biography, Prince Philip Revealed, she writes that the royal ‘has struggled greatly’ with Prince Harry’s resignation. According to the book, it is ‘what he sees as his grandson Harry’s dereliction of duty, giving up his homeland and everything he cared about for a life of self-centered celebrity in North America.’

The biography reportedly goes on to claim that Prince Philip ‘has found it hard to understand exactly what it was that made his grandson’s life so unbearable.’

It continues: ‘As far as Philip was concerned, Harry and Meghan had everything going for them: a beautiful home, a healthy son, and a unique opportunity to make a global impact with their charity work.

‘For a man whose entire existence has been based on a dedication to doing the right thing, it appeared that his grandson had abdicated his responsibilities for the sake of his marriage to an American divorcée in much the same way as Edward VIII gave up his crown to marry Wallis Simpson in 1937.’

Prince Philip Revealed is set for release on October 20.