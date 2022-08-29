Prince Harry pays sweet tribute to late mother Princess Diana on the 25th anniversary of her death

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The prince wants to carry on his mother's legacy.

Prince Harry has paid a moving tribute to his mother, Princess Diana, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death.

The Duke of Sussex paid his tribute as he attended the Aspen Valley Polo club, playing a charity polo match, as part of the Sentebale team.

Harry also went on to say how he would spend the day, filling it with “memories of her work” and how he wanted to share her “spirit” with his own family.

Princess Diana died on 31st August 1997, after a high-speed paparazzi car crash – killing both her and her partner Dodi Fayed.

Delivering his speech, Prince Harry said about the anniversary of his mother’s death: “I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.”

The Duke who could be returning to the UK for a surprise visit this month went on to say: “Every day, I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and stigmatize those experiencing HIV/AIDS. Fittingly, her favourite flowers were forget-me-nots. I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be.”

Harry, who earlier in the day won the polo match, alongside his friend Nacho Figueras, at the Colorado-based polo club, also went on to score five goals during the tournament. Playing for charity Sentebale, which the prince formed in 2006, as a response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho, Harry also explained how the charity is helping them.

“In Lesotho, we’re meeting UNAIDS targets, and now over 90 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 90 per cent of those who know their status are enrolled in treatment, and 90 per cent of those in treatment have a suppressed viral load.

“Yet, the fight is not over and we cannot falter now, especially after the past two-and-half years. So, we thank you. I thank you. And if she were here, I know my mother would thank you too,” he said.

The world will mark the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death on 31 August.