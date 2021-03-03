A resurfaced interview with Prince Harry on his feelings about the press is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle controversially stepped down from their royal family roles last year, losing their HRH titles and relocating to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

From the news that they are expecting their second child to teaser trailers of their upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah, the Sussex couple are all anyone can talk about right now.

This week, as Meghan’s High Court privacy case against the Mail on Sunday got the world talking once more, a series of resurfaced interviews with Prince Harry talking about the press before he even met Meghan have gone viral. Twitter users have been sharing old video clips of the Duke of Sussex talking about the press, and it proves that the royal has always had a complicated relationship with the tabloids.

‘My father says don’t read it, everyone says don’t read it, because it’s always rubbish, I’m surprised how many people in the U.K. actually read it,’ Prince Harry can be seen saying in one of the many video clips. ‘I mean everyone’s guilty for buying the newspapers, I guess, but hopefully no one actually believes what they read. I certainly don’t.’

This comes after a teaser trailer from the Sussex couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey sees Prince Harry explaining his fears of ‘history repeating itself’, referencing Princess Diana’s treatment by the press.

‘I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,’ Prince Harry can be seen saying in the interview. ‘Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself all those years ago. It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.’