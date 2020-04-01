Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not rushing to have a second child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they resigned from their posts as members of the royal family, becoming financially independent and losing their HRH status.

It was also announced that the couple were relocating, dividing their time across two continents. And after spending the months following their resignation in Canada, Harry and Meghan have now moved to California.

One of the most talked-about aspects of Sussex family life is their parenting of baby Archie, with speculation mounting that as he approaches his first birthday, the couple may be looking to have baby number two.

These rumours however were quashed this week as a source told Us Weekly that the couple were in no rush.

According to the source, Meghan and Harry are keen to have a second baby but not before settling into their new California home.

Giving an update on 10-month-old baby Archie, the source explained that he is ’a strong baby’, and that right now his parents wanted to spend quality time with just him.

‘They’re still enjoying these precious early days with him,’ the source explained. ‘They’re committed to having another baby, but don’t want to put too much pressure on the situation.’

Well, that’s lovely.