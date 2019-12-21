Here’s why everyone is talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘no kissing rule’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had an action-packed year, and from the arrival of baby Archie to their move to Frogmore Cottage, the Sussexes are all anyone can talk about.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that they have taken some time away from the spotlight, with the family of three spending the next six weeks focusing on R&R.

The Duke, Duchess and baby Archie are reportedly spending Christmas in LA with Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland, after staying there for Thanksgiving.

The royal couple made news again this week, as details of their wedding photos emerged.

Yes, the royal wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, opened up about the taking of the royal wedding photographs in an interview with the Standard and the rules that come with it.

According to the photographer, there was a strict ‘no kissing’ rule, with Alexi continuing: ’There are definitely boundaries.’

‘You can’t have them kissing, you can’t have them screaming and running through the garden and obviously you have to see the ring.’

Opening up about how he was chosen to photograph the couple, he continued: ‘It was a very surreal end to the year because it came out of nowhere. I think one of Meghan’s friends saw on Instagram that I was in England during the announcement of the engagement and said to her, “You should meet Alexi. He’s great. You’d love him.” And that was it.’

These two!