Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sweet act of kindness on their New Year’s hike is going viral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry engage in simple acts of kindness on the regular, from their commitment to supporting charities to going out of their way to help members of the public.

Last month, Meghan was praised for a sweet act of kindness as the St. Felix Centre, a registered charity for providing services for vulnerable members of Toronto’s community, posted a tribute to the now Duchess of Sussex, revealing that she had worked with them under the radar before her royal days. They even gave her the nickname, ‘the lovely Meghan’.

It was a recent act of kindness however that went viral this week, as it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, currently taking a few weeks away from royal duties, stepped in to help a couple photograph their New Year’s Day hike.

Yes, according to Asymina Kantorowicz and Iliya Pavlovic, via CTV News, they were struggling to take a selfie of their New Year’s hike in Vancouver Island’s Horth Hill Regional Park, Canada, when a kind couple stepped in.

The couple in question? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Sussexes had been hiking with their friends, including Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, when they saw the couple were in need of assistance, and reportedly offered to take the snap.

‘I froze up,’ Asymina recalled of recognising the couple. ‘I actually couldn’t believe who it was. Then I looked over to the side and that’s when I realised Prince Harry was standing there. I kept looking back and forth like, “Is this actually happening?”’

She continued: ‘In that moment the only thing I could think to say, “There’s only so much that selfie sticks can do”. She laughed and responded with something like, “We’ll have to do better,” and then Harry said, “No pressure.”’

Well, that’s lovely.