Meghan Markle is being globally praised for her under the radar act of kindness

‘We remember her just as “the lovely Meghan”’

Meghan Markle has dedicated her time to supporting charities since becoming a royal, with an impressive list of Royal Patronages to her name.

From the arts and access to education to support for women and animal welfare, she has her hands full, but a viral post this weekend proved that Meghan has been dedicating her time to charity work long before becoming a royal.

The St. Felix Centre, a registered charity for providing services for vulnerable members of Toronto’s community, posted a tribute to the now Duchess of Sussex, revealing that she had worked with them under the radar before her royal days.

Yes, when Meghan was working in Toronto on the TV show Suits, she apparently would volunteer in the kitchen on a regular basis, as well as donate food from the Suits set.

‘We feel very grateful and honoured to have been highlighted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, as one of 12 charities doing important work worldwide,’ St. Felix Centre shared to their Instagram page after receiving a royal nod from the Sussex family. ‘This photo has Meghan volunteering in our kitchen!’

Going on to praise the now Duchess, the St Felix centre posted: ‘Meghan Markle was an active supporter and volunteer of St. Felix Centre during her time living in the city while working on Suits. She volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Program. The Duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people.’

The charity also shared their excitement on Twitter, posting: ‘Thank you! Many people here have fond memories of Duchess Meghan volunteering with us – though we remember her just as “the lovely Meghan”. We’re happy to see she continues supporting vulnerable people now as a member of the Royal Family. We’d love for her to visit us again one day.’

Well, that’s lovely.