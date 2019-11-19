We won’t be seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a while as of today

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had an extremely stressful year, passing huge relationship milestones from a big move to Windsor to welcoming their first child, baby Archie.

Most of the stress however has undoubtedly come from external parties, with Meghan made victim to a constant barrage of online abuse since she became a royal.

The couple have recently pursued legal action against the tabloids, and Prince Harry released an emotional statement about his wife and his fears of history repeating itself, with Meghan’s plight similar to his late mother Princess Diana’s.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the couple need some time off, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said to be taking a much-needed six week break from royal duties as of today.

It has been reported that the Duke, Duchess and baby Archie will be travelling to America to spend Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, with rumours that they may be staying for Christmas too. It has been confirmed that the Sussex family will be bypassing the annual royal family Christmas, spending the day as a family of three instead.

This weekend Prince Harry is thought to have carried out his final official engagement before the break, attending the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. As of this week therefore, it looks like the Sussexes are on holiday.

We’re wishing the Sussex family a relaxing and restorative break!