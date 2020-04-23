Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Los Angeles life has been hit by an earthquake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from the  royal family. But it wasn’t their losing of their HRH titles or their loss of the Sussex Royal brand that made the most news however. Instead, it was their big move, with the couple relocating across the pond.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie moved to Canada after the announcement and have since set up camp in Los Angeles, California, where they are currently isolating as a family of three.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

The Sussex family are still renting at this point while they look for a permanent LA home, but their current pad is reportedly a $10 million ‘paparazzi-proof’ mansion in LA, complete with a swimming pool and landscaped gardens.

Despite the dreamy house however, the family of three have had a less than smooth start to LA life.

Not only are they, like everyone, forced to isolate within their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak, their LA area has just been hit by an earthquake.

The 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday morning, and although it thankfully wasn’t strong enough to cause structural damage, LA inhabitants have reported ‘light shaking’.

‘A 3.8 earthquake shook the L.A. area tonight shortly after midnight,’ the Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Twitter. ‘Our Los Angeles Fire Department has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor.’

It has not been reported whether the Sussex family felt the earthquake.

We’re sending our thoughts to everyone in Los Angeles!

