Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Los Angeles life has been hit by an earthquake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from the royal family. But it wasn’t their losing of their HRH titles or their loss of the Sussex Royal brand that made the most news however. Instead, it was their big move, with the couple relocating across the pond.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie moved to Canada after the announcement and have since set up camp in Los Angeles, California, where they are currently isolating as a family of three.

The Sussex family are still renting at this point while they look for a permanent LA home, but their current pad is reportedly a $10 million ‘paparazzi-proof’ mansion in LA, complete with a swimming pool and landscaped gardens.

Despite the dreamy house however, the family of three have had a less than smooth start to LA life.

Not only are they, like everyone, forced to isolate within their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak, their LA area has just been hit by an earthquake.

The 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday morning, and although it thankfully wasn’t strong enough to cause structural damage, LA inhabitants have reported ‘light shaking’.

‘A 3.8 earthquake shook the L.A. area tonight shortly after midnight,’ the Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Twitter. ‘Our Los Angeles Fire Department has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor.’

It has not been reported whether the Sussex family felt the earthquake.

We’re sending our thoughts to everyone in Los Angeles!