Royals fear Prince Harry’s *real* opinion of Duchess Camilla to be revealed in memoir, claims royal expert

Prince Charles’ relationship with Duchess Camilla, and the breakdown of his marriage to the late Princess Diana, has been widely documented over the years.

Author Andrew Morton’s biography, Diana: Her True Story, as well as subsequent documentaries about the Prince and Princess of Wales have explored the breakdown of their marriage, which saw them separate in 1992 before they officially divorced in 1996.

According to Richard Kay, the royal family are concerned the 37-year-old royal’s upcoming memoir, which will be ghostwritten by J. R. Moehringer and set for release later this year, may not be complimentary of Harry’s stepmother the Duchess of Cornwall.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, he said: “They are particularly nervous about his attitude towards his stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, the women who many of the late Princess’s supporters still blame for the collapse of the Charles-Diana marriage.”

Richard has alleged Harry called on friends of his mother to share fond memories of her prior to writing the tell-all book, and while doing so he allegedly made it known he doesn’t hold Camilla in high esteem.

Richard shared: “Five years ago, long before he had thought about writing a book, Harry invited friends of his mother to share memories and private photographs of her.”

Recalling a conversation he shared with a source, Richard continued: “‘It was pretty clear that he [Harry] did not have a high opinion of her,’ the friend later told me. ‘He wasn’t very complimentary about her and I very much doubt he forgot what we talked about that day.’

“It was meeting the handful of Diana’s friends around the time of the 20th anniversary of her death — and hearing their experiences of her misery — that opened Harry’s eyes to what he considered his mother’s ill-treatment, not just at the hands of the hated media but also by the royal household, the institution that Harry also holds responsible for many of his own grievances.”

Harry – who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle – has insisted the he will be “wholly truthful” in his upcoming book, and he will write “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”