Princess Diana covered up this wedding dress mishap like a pro

Princess Diana’s wedding dress will forever be etched in our brains; from the extravagant puff-sleeves to the attention to detail in the form of initials on her shoes.

However, there was a slight mishap on the late royal’s wedding day to ex-husband Prince Charles in July 1981.

While many thought Prince William and Harry’s mother was lifting up her gown to help her walk, it was actually to conceal a fashion mishap.

After slipping into the bridal gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, which featured an impressive 25-foot train, 10,000 mother of pearl sequins and embellishments, and was completed with the Spencer Tiara, Diana accidentally dropped her perfume, Quelques Fleurs, on the front of the dress – and it stained.

Despite attempts to remove the mark, Diana had to improvise to conceal the soiled spot.

Make-up artist, Barbara Daly, has revealed in her book Diana: The Portrait, Diana strategically placed her hand over the mark so the 3,500 guests at her wedding, and millions of people tuning in to watch her marital ceremony, didn’t notice the blunder.

Despite the faux pas, Diana was honoured to wear David’s creation, and personally called to thank the 69-year-old fashion designer.

Speaking previously to Hello! David said: “After all the photographs, they went in to have the wedding breakfast and I went back to my studio in Mayfair. All of my workroom ladies were there so we had a glass of champagne.

“We had a little party and just as I’m about to lock up, the phone rings… I thought who’s calling? It was Diana! She said ‘I just wanted to say thank you so much for the gown. I loved it. Prince Charles loved it. All the family loved it.’

“It couldn’t have been more special for me to hear from the client. When you design for a bride you want her to be happy. As long as the bride is happy that is all that matters. The fact she took the time before she went off on honeymoon… that’s genuine kindness.”