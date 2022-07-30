Prince Harry sparks fears of a ‘dual attack’ on royals in memoir, claims expert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's set for release later this year

Prince Harry, and his upcoming tell-all memoir, have been top of headlines in recent weeks.

There has been speculation it has been stalled and publication may not go ahead, but it has since been signed off and set for release later this year.

But the contents of the 37-year-old royal’s memoir has been another huge talking point.

Royal expert has claimed the text, which is said to exclude comments on the Queen, could be a “dual attack” on the rest of the royal family.

Video you may like:

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir will be ghost written by JR Moehringer, and based on the novelists previous works, historian, Robert Lacey, believes it will be a “powerful and exploratory” text, the Express has reported.

Lacey said: “One would anticipate a book that sets new standards in royal analysis.

“I am hoping [Moehringer] will be analysing the institution as well.”

Moehringer has previously worked on the autobiography of tennis ace Andre Agassil, titled Open, which was released in 2009.

Based off Open, in which Moehringer “demolished” Agassi’s upbringing, Lacey predicts the same approach will be taken to Harry’s book.

He continued: “On Agassi, he not only demolished Agassi’s parenting and upbringing, he had a hard knock at the world of professional tennis.

“Therefore, one would anticipate the same sort of dual attack in what he writes about Harry and the monarchy.”

Publishers at Penguin Random House have teased Harry’s latest venture will cover stories from his childhood, and experiences up to present day.

In a previous statement, a spokesperson said: “In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time.

“Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.”

While Harry has previously admitted his book was written “not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become”.