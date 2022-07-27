Prince George’s nickname for dad Prince William will melt hearts

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family go under a variety of monikers, whether it is their official titles, patronages, or nicknames.

We have recently learnt the Queen has a not-so-secret codename, which was used on royal engagements abroad.

Her Majesty not only has a sweet pet name Prince William and his son Prince George refer to her, but the younger royals also have sweet names for other relatives too.

The Duchess of Cambridge accidentally revealed her nine-year-old son refers to his dad, the Duke of Cambridge, as “Pops” – and we love it.

During a visit to Leicester City Football Club in 2018 to honour the late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who passed away in a helicopter accident, Kate Middleton revealed the moniker.

Football fan, Fiona Sturgess, recalled her conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge. She told People: “Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’”

Meanwhile, George has a surprising nickname of his own.

Prince George is said to be referred to as PG because of his initials. However, this has since developed into PG Tips, which is the famous tea bag brand.

This moniker has since been altered even more, and now George is reportedly referred to as Tips in the Cambridge household.

While Charlotte is said to be called “Mignonette”, the Mirror Online has reported, which is French for “small” or “sweet”. How sweet?

It is unknown if the youngest Cambridge child has a nickname, although one running joke in the family is that Prince Louis is the only child out of Kate and William’s brood who the mother-of-three believes looks like her.

While Duchess Catherine is known as Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, or K-Mid, Prince William refers to his wife as “Cath”, although “Squeak” was said to be her popular nickname when she was younger.