The Queen has a very secret codename for royal engagements

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yes Ma'am

The Queen goes under an array of names; Her Majesty, HRH, Queen Elizabeth II, the British monarch, even Gary or Gan Gan by her grandchild Prince William and great grandchild Prince George, respectively.

But it appears the 96-year-old royal takes on another moniker when she is travelling, and it is for security reasons.

To ensure the Queen is protected at all times, she reportedly adopts a codename when travelling to ensure when she is travelling her location is all kept top secret.

However, one protection officer let it slip.

Video you may like:

It has been reported the Queen is referred ta s “S” or goes under the pseudonym Sharon when she is travelling, or staying in a hotel so nobody knows it’s Her Majesty.

It is speculated the “S” stands for Sovereign, the Mirror Online has reported.

A separate royal expert, historian Hugo Vickers, has confirmed the rumours.

Speaking previously to The Sun he said: “It is highly likely.

“The purpose of any sobriquet is that it should be anonymous and memorable.

“If it can also be a bit mischievous and therefore all the more memorable, then that makes sense. Although ‘S’ might simply stand for Sovereign of course.”

Security is paramount for the royal family, and while the Queen may have left Buckingham Palace in favour of making Windsor Castle her permanent residence, there was a security breach recently, although the royal was not there when this royal residence was broken into.

However, the Queen no longer has to attend royal engagements overseas due to concerns over her mobility and travel, which has seen her skip some dates in her diary in the UK over the last few months.

The Queen’s last abroad trip was to Malta in 2015, and other working royals, including Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are expected to carry out their royal duties in other destinations on behalf of the sovereign.