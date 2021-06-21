Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Nope, not a drill.

Let’s be honest, good electric toothbrushes are one of those beauty essentials that are begrudgingly expensive. Which is why Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to take the plunge and invest in a shiny new one. There are huge discounts of over £200 (that’s over 70%!) to be found over on Amazon right this instant, and lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the very best of them right here.

From a huge £219 off the top-rated Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean, to some seriously good savings on Oral-B, Amazon certainly haven’t skimped on the Prime Day beauty deals this year. So without further ado, here are the electric toothbrush discounts you need on your radar. (You can tell your dentist to thank us later.)

Oral-B Genius 8000 Electric Toothbrush – was £279.99 , now £69.99 (save 75%)

If you’re looking for an electric toothbrush with all the bells and whistles, this one’s it. Promising up to 100% more plaque removal, it has inbuilt position detection to make sure you never miss a spot. The battery lasts more than two weeks with just one charge (so it’s a great choice for frequent travellers) and it has five brushing modes from whitening to sensitive, so it’s suitable for everyone. You can even follow along while you brush on the clever Oral-B Genius app. The discount on this one is insane – so grab it while you have the chance. View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush – was £299.99 , now £80.99 (save 73%)

With pressure sensor, three cleaning modes and three intensities, this Philips Sonicare promises a whiter smile in just one week. Another electric toothbrush with a great battery life (two weeks, to be exact) it even sends you reminders when you need to replace your brush head. £219 is a pretty unmissable discount if you ask us, so get it in your basket while stocks last. View Deal Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush – was £219.99 , now £54.99 (save 75%)

If you’re someone who tends to brush too hard, this Oral-B Smart brush is for you. The easy-to-hold handle has gum pressure control to automatically slow brush speed and visibly alert you if you brush too hard. With five brushing modes, it’s also a great pick for more sensitive smiles. Not to mention the £165 discount is insane. View Deal Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Pink Electric Toothbrush – was £340.00 , now £139.99 (save 59%)

If it’s whitening you’re after, then you can’t get much better than this Philips DiamondClean. Promising a whiter smile after just one – yes, one! – day, it comes with four brushing modes so you can tailor it to your own individual needs. It comes with a super convenient charging travel case, too, making it an ideal holiday companion. £200 is a pretty amazing discount, and this is a pretty amazing toothbrush, so this one’s a low risk, high reward purchase. View Deal