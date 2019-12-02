Apparently these star signs are the most likely to cheat

There’s a reason why people cheat according to the experts, and it’s a ‘lack of love’. But various studies have also done a bit of digging into infidelity – for example, did you know that (apparently) a good sex life makes your partner more likely to cheat? Or that this is the cheating capital of the UK? How about the fact that your name can supposedly indicate whether or not you’ll do the dirty?

You might not think that a name, city or sex drive impacts your other half’s ability to stay faithful, but would you believe that it could be written in the stars?

According to a new study, there are a few star signs that are most likely to cheat – and despite their reputation for being flirty and flighty, Geminis don’t make the top three.

Married dating site surveyed 180,000 unfaithful members and found out which signs are most likely to cheat.

It would appear that Capricorns are the ones to watch, with 16% of cheaters born between 22nd December and 20th January, with Libras (23rd September and 22nd October) coming in second with 13% and Cancers (22nd June – 22nd July) placing third with 11%.

However, if you’re looking for a faithful star sign, the most trustworthy are Sagittarius’ (22nd November – 22nd December), Aquarius (January 21 – February 20) and Pisces (February 19 – March 20).

The full list is as follows:

Capricorn – 16%

Libra – 13%

Cancer – 11%

Taurus – 9%

Gemini 8%

Leo – 8%

Scorpio – 8%

Aries – 7%

Virgo – 6%

Pisces – 5%

Aquarius – 5%

Sagittarius – 4%

A spokesperson for IllicitEncounters.com said: ‘Capricorns are earth signs who are extremely practical. When a Capricorn is in a marriage that is not making them entirely happy their solution is to go seek that happiness elsewhere. Being practical, Capricorns are more than capable of compartmentalising their affair and are great at keeping secrets and are therefore unlikely to get caught cheating.

‘Meanwhile, Sagittarius’ belong to the fire element, and they are fiercely independent, once a Sagittarius makes a commitment, they stick to it. A Sagittarius is always on the search for sex, love and relationships, however they are more inclined to escape an unhappy marriage than look for some extra-marital fun.’

The data also revealed that the star sign most likely to be cheated on is a Leo, with 14% of adulterers being unfaithful to the fifth astrological sign of the zodiac (23rd July – 23rd August).

Great.