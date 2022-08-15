Nicola Adams and Ella Baig revealed their son’s name

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Parenthood is 'the best thing' claimed Nicola

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig have revealed the name of their newborn son one month after welcoming their child into the world.

The couple have confirmed their child’s full name is Taylor Nate Adams.

The couple shared all the details about their chosen moniker for their bundle of joy, and new parenthood in an interview with Hello! magazine.

Nicola has insisted parenthood is the best thing that has ever happened to her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgJVy50AX4s/?hl=en

Speaking to the publication the 39-year-old boxer said: “My son being born is the most amazing thing that’s ever happened to me. I can’t even explain the feeling – I felt this instant love.”

Taylor was born a month premature, and weighed just 3lbs 14oz, but he is doing well, which is why Nicola has hailed her son a “fighter”.

She shared: “I said he was a fighter when he was in my stomach and he’s definitely come out like that. He’s progressing really fast. He’s trying to do things he shouldn’t be able to do yet – like holding his own bottle.”

Nicola is not only proud of son Taylor, but Ella too.

She gushed: “Seeing Ella’s body change and watching her give birth was amazing. I’m just so proud of her.”

Nicola and Ella confirmed the news they had given birth last month, on 9 July via C-section, on Instagram with a photo of their baby.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf3g6AJODib/?hl=en

Ella captioned the post: “We are so excited to announce to the world that @babyadamsadventures has arrived.

“The first moment we laid eyes on you we felt an instant love and the strongest bond. We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow #babyboy #twomoms #twomums.”

The pair, who have been together for four years, had undergone four rounds of IVF to fall pregnant, which started in 2019, and now the family of three couldn’t be happier.

Taylor already has his very own Instagram page with over 5,000 followers already.