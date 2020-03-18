The National Trust is keeping gardens and parks open for free

Social distance, but in fresh air
If you’re not self-isolating but have been told to work remotely, it’s important to keep your spirits up as we navigate the uncertain waters of coronavirus. One way to do this is to social distance (stopping non-essential contact with other people and avoid all unnecessary travel) in fresh air.
Now the National Trust has announced plans to keep its parks, gardens and open spaces in the countryside and coastal regions open free of charge. Taking to Twitter, the charity expressed expanded on the decision, saying that during this difficult time it wanted the nation to ‘use open spaces to relax and refresh, while following the government’s social distancing guidance.’
The tweet added that National Trust houses, cafés and shops will be closed by Friday 20 March.
The National Trust was founded 125 years ago for the benefit of the entire nation,’ commented the National Trust’s director-general Hilary McGrady.
‘We want to honour our mission – to enable people and nature to thrive. Over the coming weeks we will do all that we can to keep on providing public benefit through caring for places and giving people access wherever possible.’
She added, ‘We recognise that people are likely to need access to open space.’
If you are self-isolating or simply prefer to stay in the warm, gyms that have voluntarily closed across the UK have started creating at-home workouts live on Instagram.
