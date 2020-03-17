InThisTogether: gyms launch corona-safe Instagram workouts you can do from home

The workout-from-home-movement is happening as coronavirus forces gyms across the UK to temporarily shut



Amid coronavirus chaos, we bring good news: our favourite gyms are coming direct to our living rooms, following their voluntary closures across the UK.

So while we can’t go to them, they are coming to us (via social media) in a bid to keep our mental and physical health in the best condition possible.

To be honest, we’re just thankful the retro workout DVD isn’t making a return. Remember when mums used to do leg raises on the rug in the lounge to Tainted Love?

Anyway, we’ve handpicked the workouts worth following on Instagram, as we all attempt productivity while working from home. And in-case you missed it, this week we are appealing to everyone to commit to a corona act of kindness, using the hashtag #InThisTogether. As even in the worst of times, that support and kindness helps keep us sane.

Barry’s Bootcamp

Today Barry’s UK hosted its first ever Instagram Live workout, featuring 30 minutes of focus on the lower body, using all body weight.

In a social media post, the international high-end gym revealed they were closing all of their Red Rooms across the UK, adding, ‘the health and well-being of our family at Barry’s is our top priority and we remain dedicated to keeping you healthy and strong.’

Keep up to date with their upcoming workouts here.

Lululemon

We may be social distancing, but the athletic clothing company is determined to keep those sweat-dripping, feel-good endorphins going in the comfort of our own homes.

In a statement on Instagram the company said, ‘over the next few weeks, we’ll be delivering daily content from our community and ambassadors to help you live #thesweatlife wherever you are.’

On their Instagram Stories there is a roundup of at-home practices, so you can choose what works for you. From yoga to meditation, get ready to feel restored and calm during these uncertain times.

PureGym

The health club is posting super-straighforward visual workouts you can copy at home. Simple yet effective.

Sweaty Betty

The British retailer is focusing on yoga, and is advising its social media fans to follow their flow routines and take five minutes of mindfulness for yourself.