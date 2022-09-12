These are the most popular music-inspired baby names of the decade so far

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When it comes to picking the perfect baby name for your little bundle of joy, you have probably spent a lot of time trawling through lists online – do you want a lesser used name from the list of baby names going extinct? Perhaps you feel inspired by these food and drink themed names. Or maybe you want your child to have a moniker that (supposedly) increases the likelihood of fame and success.

But if you fancy yourself as something of a music buff, you could turn to your favourite songs for a little help.

A new study by Confused.com analysed data from the Office of National Statistics to find out which musicians were most influential when it came to new parents picking the perfect moniker for their little ones – and some of the most popular names might surprise you!

For girls, the likes of Willow Smith, Florence Welch and Ariana Grande have become favourites for new parents and those with little boys have chosen names inspired by Zayn Malik of One Direction fame, John Lennon and Jimi Hendricks.

Take a look at the full lists below…

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Most popular music inspired baby names

Top baby girl names inspired by music

1. Willow

Inspired by Willow Smith – 2165 babies in 2020

2. Florence

Inspired by Florence + the Machine – 2026 babies in 2020

3. Ariana

Inspired by Ariana Grande – 395 babies in 2020

4. Billie

Inspired by Billie Eilish – 261 babies in 2020

5. Lana

Inspired by Lana Del Rey – 235 babies in 2020

6. Dua

Inspired by Dua Lipa – 213 babies in 2020

7. Etta

Inspired by Etta James – 205 babies in 2020

8. Miley

Inspired by Miley Cyrus – 157 babies in 2020

9. Demi

Inspired by Demi Lovato – 136 babies in 2020

Top baby boy names inspired by music

1. Zayn

Inspired by Zayn Malik of One Direction – 315 babies in 2020

2. Lennon

Inspired by John Lennon – 197 babies in 2020

3. Hendrix

Inspired by Jimi Hendrix – 154 babies in 2020

4. Niall

Inspired by Niall Horan of One Direction – 141 babies in 2020

5. Travis

Inspired by Travis Scott – 112 babies in 2020

6. Bruno

Inspired by Bruno Mars – 106 babies in 2020

7. Jonas

Inspired by Jonas Brothers – 82 babies in 2020

8. Prince

Inspired by Prince – 77 babies in 2020

9. Bowie

Inspired by David Bowie – 58 babies in 2020

10. Elvis

Inspired by Elvis Presely – 34 babies in 2020

Would you choose one of these adorable names for your little one?