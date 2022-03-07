Mel C is proud of The Spice Girls for its empowering ‘girl power’ message

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

International Women’s Day falls on 8 March this year, but The Spice Girls band member, Mel C, is proud the band has been encouraging empowerment for decades.

Mel C – who is most commonly known as Sporty Spice, although her full name is Melanie Chisholm – joined the award-winning group in 1994 alongside Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, who was formerly Halliwell, and for decades they have been championing “girl power”.

Though the 48-year-old singer is blown away by their musical success, what appears to have touched her most is hearing stories about how the iconic girl group have empowered and encouraged people worldwide.

Speaking on Annie MacManus’ podcast, Changes, ahead of IWD, she said: “We came out shouting about girl power and quickly realised we had a huge following in the LGBT+ community too. That has followed all of us. And it has just been such a wonderful opportunity.

“I can’t tell you how many stories I have heard about how The Spice Girls gave them the strength and courage to be who they truly wanted to be.”

Mel C also resonates with the band’s slogan, and while she has encouraged fans and listeners to believe in themselves and their abilities, to aim high and be successful, she also urges people to take time out so not to burn out.

Sharing her top tips to feel empowered ahead of International Women’s Day, she said: “We are always trying to better ourselves, it is quite a female thing. You really are good enough. Look at your achievements. You have done the most incredible things.

“It is good to be ambitious but give yourself a break and a little pat on the back, because we have done amazing things.”

But Mel C never realised until later years how powerful The Spice Girls’ message was, and the positive impact they had on people worldwide.

She said: “I feel goosebumps even now. If we are all in a room, there is a spark. We were so single-minded. The biggest thing about The Spice Girls is we are so different. It spoke to so many people.

“I always refer back to being on stage in 2019 and get emotional. It was the moment I began to understand and accept it — we have affected a generation of people.”

The Spice Girls are tipped to reunite for the first time as a five-piece band in 10 years this summer, as they are rumoured to be performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June this year, although they have yet to confirm the gig.