Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were named as two of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

Featured on the cover of the publication’s annual 100 issue, which spotlights “artists, activists, leaders and visionaries whose work today will define the course of history in years to come”, the couple were recognised for their philanthropy, as well as their newly founded Archewell Foundation.

“Hand in hand with non-profit partners, they take risks to help communities in need – offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the US, and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean,” the publication wrote of its decision to feature Meghan and Harry in the coveted cover spot.

While fans across the globe have been praising the couple’s first official magazine cover, talk has also, inevitably, turned to the significance of the Sussexes’ outfits in the pictures, which were shot by Pari Dukovic and styled by Nina and Clare Hallworth.

The issue features new portraits of the pair, which look to have been taken inside their house in Montecito, California. As is typical of the couple, their respective ensembles were pared-back: Meghan in a crisp white shirt and tailored trousers for the cover, and Harry in a similarly minimalist look in black.

But it was the Duchess of Sussex’s look inside the issue which seems to have sparked the famous ‘Meghan effect’, prompting sales of a well-worn wardrobe basic to skyrocket immediately following the magazine’s release.

Yep, following that picture of Meghan in a moss green roll neck and matching trousers from The Row, sales of wide leg trousers jumped by 83% overnight, while searches for green turtleneck jumpers shot up by a staggering 148%.

The Suits actress is no stranger to the trusty roll neck, and was mostly famously seen wearing one while on a night out with Prince Harry in London in 2020 (pictured).

Meghan also gave a subtle nod to Princess Diana on the TIME cover, by wearing her Cartier Tank Francaise watch, which she bought with her first big Suits pay check and hopes to one day gift to her daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Dilys Ng, photo editor of Time100, said the cover photograph’s powerful contrasting colour palette “captures [Meghan and Harry’s] powerful dynamics as equal partners”.

And frankly, we’re 100% here for it.