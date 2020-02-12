Here’s everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bougie Canadian mansion

From the wine tasting room to the 17th Century fireplace...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news last month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

Amid a huge wave of backlash, the couple relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie.

But where are they living in Canada? According to recent sources, a stunning mansion.

PureWow has reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 10,000 square-foot Vancouver Island house, worth a reported $14 million, boasts some pretty bougie interiors.

Yes, aside from the multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, Mille Fleurs (its reported name) apparently has a wine-tasting room, a 17th century imported French fireplace and a guest cottage where Doria Ragland has reportedly been staying on her visits.

Well, thats lovely.