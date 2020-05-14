Meghan Markle made Archie a very special homemade cake for his first birthday

We want the recipe, please!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept out of the spotlight since their resignation from royal life, spending the past few months as a family of three in Los Angeles, California.

This month they returned to the public eye however, breaking their silence to celebrate their son Archie’s first birthday.

The couple opted to follow royal tradition on the day, releasing an update on their son, but instead of an official portrait as per protocol, Harry and Meghan marked the day instead by releasing a sweet video of the toddler.

The video in question was filmed by Prince Harry and saw Meghan Markle reading one of Archie’s favourite books, Duck, Rabbit, to him as part of Save the Children UK’s ’Save with Stories’ campaign.

The family of three’s private birthday plans made the most news however with reports that the lockdown meant that Harry and Meghan were forced to cancel their pre-planned birthday arrangements for their son.

According to sources however, there were still celebrations.

Sources told People that Meghan baked Archie an incredible birthday cake and Harry was on decor duty.

‘Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream,’ the source explained, going on to reveal that Prince Harry was in charge of blowing up balloons.

Speaking of who attended the virtual celebration, the source continued: ‘They Zoomed with godparents, friends and family and had a really simple but incredibly joyous day.’

Well, that’s lovely.