Meghan Markle made Archie a very special homemade cake for his first birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept out of the spotlight since their resignation from royal life, spending the past few months as a family of three in Los Angeles, California.

This month they returned to the public eye however, breaking their silence to celebrate their son Archie’s first birthday.

The couple opted to follow royal tradition on the day, releasing an update on their son, but instead of an official portrait as per protocol, Harry and Meghan marked the day instead by releasing a sweet video of the toddler.

The video in question was filmed by Prince Harry and saw Meghan Markle reading one of Archie’s favourite books, Duck, Rabbit, to him as part of Save the Children UK’s ’Save with Stories’ campaign.

View this post on Instagram

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on

The family of three’s private birthday plans made the most news however with reports that the lockdown meant that Harry and Meghan were forced to cancel their pre-planned birthday arrangements for their son.

According to sources however, there were still celebrations.

Sources told People that Meghan baked Archie an incredible birthday cake and Harry was on decor duty.

‘Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream,’ the source explained, going on to reveal that Prince Harry was in charge of blowing up balloons.

Speaking of who attended the virtual celebration, the source continued: ‘They Zoomed with godparents, friends and family and had a really simple but incredibly joyous day.’

