The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news this weekend that they are officially expecting their second child.

‘We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,’ a spokesperson for the couple confirmed in a statement, alongside a beautiful black and white photograph.

The news unsurprisingly went viral and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a special nod to Princess Diana, who announced that she was expecting Prince Harry on the very same day, just 37 years before.

It was a comment from Meghan during her pregnancy with baby Archie however that resurfaced to make headlines this week, going viral for its relatable nature.

The couple announced their first pregnancy back in 2018, days before their royal tour to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand, going on to open up about their excitement during the trip.

The Duke of Sussex even mentioned their future arrival in his speech at the opening ceremony at the Invictus Games.

‘Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,’ Prince Harry announced in his speech. ‘I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.’

While visiting Australia’s Bondi Beach to talk mental health with OneWave, Meghan reportedly sat down with 35-year-old local Charlotte Waverley, who she opened up to about her experience with pregnancy so far.

‘Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,’ Charlotte Waverly told Sky News. ‘She said she was up at 4.30am this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.’

Yet again – Meghan saying what we were all thinking!