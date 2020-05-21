One A-lister has a lot to say about filming a TV pilot with Meghan Markle

‘Oh my God, she’s so beautiful’

Meghan Markle is one of the most talked-about women in the world, predominantly for her role in the royal family, a responsibility that she and husband Prince Harry have now stepped away from to take time as a family of three.

Before becoming a royal however, Meghan was a Hollywood actress, with her best-known role being Rachel Zane in the first seven seasons of Suits.

Meghan’s acting days made news this month as A-list actress Lucy Hale opened up about the Duchess of Sussex, revealing in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that they filmed a pilot together.

‘I didn’t realize this because none of my scenes were with her, but it was an ABC pilot,’ Lucy Hale explained of the TV show that never made it to air, going on to recall that Meghan made an impact at the time.

‘I had just moved to Los Angeles. I was like 16. It was called Secrets of a Small Town, and she was in that pilot. I remember at the table read I was like, “Oh my god, she’s so beautiful.” But I don’t think I ever spoke to her.’

Going on to talk about the couple, Lucy confessed: ‘I’ve never met Prince Harry. Only in my dreams.’

Well, that’s lovely.