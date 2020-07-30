Meghan Markle has reportedly been forced to pay £67,000 after losing the first round of her legal battle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle has faced a huge wave of online abuse since joining the royal family, hounded by the press and public alike since day one, with the royal family forced to make multiple unprecedented statements asking for her privacy.

The run-up to the couple’s wedding was overshadowed by Thomas Markle drama and cruel reports of Meghan making Kate Middleton cry, pitting the royal sisters-in-law against each other. And Meghan Markle’s pregnancy was consumed with body shaming abuse and salacious stories that the Duchess was unable to contest.

Since stepping down from their royal roles earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, taking action against the ‘bullying’ Meghan faced, with new court documents revealing just how badly her mental health was affected while pregnant, especially involving the publication of a private letter she sent her father.

News emerged this week however that Meghan Markle had lost the first round of her legal battle against Mail on Sunday, and had as a result agreed to pay £67,000.

Meghan Markle was seeking damages from the publisher of the Mail on Sunday for misuse of private information, copyright infringement and data protection breaches.

