Meghan Markle is “happy to be out of London” after stepping down from royal duties

New reports claim that Meghan is "happy to be out of London".

The UK might be mourning the departure of Meghan Markle, but it seems that Meghan isn’t too devastated to have left the UK. In fact, new reports are circulating that the Duchess of Sussex feels “free” and “happy” in her new life in Canada.

A source told Us Weekly: “Meghan feels free. She has never been happier. She’s happy to be out of London.”

Though, said the source, “She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.”

The couple have not spoken directly to the press after leaving Britain for Canada, and even threatened legal action last week over paparazzi interference into what Harry admitted he hoped could “be a more peaceful life” for his young family. But rumours are swirling that Meghan is set to give a tell-all interview with Ellen DeGeneres, clearing up all speculation about her decision to step away from her royal role, once and for all.

The couple announced their impromptu decision to step back from senior roles in the royal family on January 8th. The Queen confirmed just days later on January 13th that her grandson and his wife would renounce their HRH titles and spend an increased amount of time in Meghan’s former home of Canada.

“They knew they’d have to relinquish their titles, but the pace it happened surprised everyone,” the source continued. “The palace thought it would take longer, but they went with it.”

This comes after a source told the US publication last week that Harry, ever the supportive spouse, was “really excited about the next chapter in their lives,” as the couple work to become financially independent. Though how long the couple’s new arrangement will last is under speculation, after reports circulated that their royal roles will be reviewed in a year’s time with talks set to include Prince Charles, Prince William and the Queen.

Well there you have it. We might be missing Harry and Meghan (and their waxworks at Madame Tussauds) but they don’t seem to be missing us too much. We’re glad to hear they’re settling happily into their new life, though.