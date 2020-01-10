Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s waxworks have been removed from Madame Tussauds

Yes, really.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headline news this week as they announced that they would be stepping back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family.

‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,’ read their statement.‘We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.’

The statement continued: ‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.’

The announcement has prompted strong opinions, from the royal family’s reported ‘disappointment’ to Meghan’s BFF Jessica Mulroney posting a heart emoji.

The strongest reaction it seems however was from Madame Tussauds, with the waxwork museum removing Harry and Meghan from their ‘royal set’.

While it used to feature the Queen and Prince Philip alongside the Fab Four, the Sussexes have now been taken away.

‘Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior royals,’ announced Steve Davies, the Madame Tussauds’ general manager.

‘From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set.’

There is no word yet as to where the waxwork couple will be moved but we’re hoping not too far away.