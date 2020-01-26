A royal insider has responded to reports about Meghan’s tell-all interview with Ellen DeGeneres

Since announcing that they are planning to step back from their roles as senior royals earlier this month, all eyes have been on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

There have been talks with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William to decide how the couple will move forward, become financially independent and split their time between the US and Canada. They will lose their royal titles and the split will officially happen in the spring, and Harry gave a heartfelt speech at a London dinner for his charity, Sentebale, revealing that ‘there was no other option’ but to resign, telling guests: ‘It brings me great sadness that it has come to this.’

While rumours circulated that the Duke and Duchess were in talks with Gayle King for their first post-royal life interview, earlier this week, it was reported that Meghan is planning a tell-all interview with US host Ellen DeGeneres.

‘Ellen and Meghan have already discussed a sit-down interview. That has been in the works for quite some time now,’ a source from The Ellen Show told The Daily Mail.

The couple are known to be good friends with Ellen and her wife, Portia de Rossi, and a friend also reportedly told the paper: ‘‘[Meghan] said Ellen understands her pain and suffering. That she epitomises authenticity. [Meghan] feels like they are kindred spirits.’

Ellen appeared to confirm the news, saying on-camera when asked if she was excited to interview Meghan: ‘Sure, I’m excited.’

It was also noted that Oprah could be interested in the royal couple’s first tell-all, with the source continuing: ‘Ellen getting the first shot at an in-depth interview is surely going to put Oprah’s – (and Gayle King’s) nose out of joint. After all, Oprah wooed Meghan’s mother by having her spend the day in Montecito, wrangled an invite to the wedding and has been pretty vocal in her support of the couple’s decision to break away.’

However, a royal source has now told PEOPLE that reports of an interview with Ellen – or anyone, for that matter – are ‘categorically untrue’.

Harry and Meghan are currently in Canada with their young son, baby Archie Harrison, and it is unclear when the family will return to the UK.