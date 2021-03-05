Meghan Markle’s close friends are coming out in force to defend her amid the Buckingham Palace bullying investigation

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle was made the centre of a Buckingham Palace bullying investigation this week, as The Times reported allegations that the Duchess of Sussex had been officially complained about while living in Kensington Palace.

According to the report, there were allegations that staff were ‘humiliated’ and two personal assistants were driven out of their roles, with the official complaint made by the Sussex couple’s Communications Secretary, Jason Knauf, who now works for Prince William.

Meghan Markle’s rep released the following statement in response to the rumours:

‘The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.’

As Buckingham Palace issued a statement announcing that they were launching an investigation into the bullying claims, Meghan Markle’s friends came out in force to defend her.

Janina Gavankar, a close friend of the Duchess took to Twitter to defend her, announcing: ‘I have known Meghan for 17 years. Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open. Here’s what she’s not: “a bully”. ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief. The truth shall set you free.’

Lindsay Roth, another close friend of Meghan, posted a series of photographs, captioning the throwback snaps:

‘Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen first-hand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues.

‘If she’s driving with you in the passenger seat, she will fling her right arm in front of you at the slightest bump in a gesture of love to ensure your safety. If you have a specific goal, she will help you get there, and your passions will become hers on your behalf. If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg – and I hope more of you do – you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner. She’s funny. Like, laugh out loud funny. And smart. She’s more than just a cover story.

‘She was this woman when we were students together at Northwestern University; she was this woman in Los Angeles when her days were spent auditioning; she was this woman living in Toronto as Rachel Zane on Suits; she was this woman before you knew she was dating Harry; she was this woman after you knew was dating Harry; she was this woman when she became Duchess of Sussex and she is still – without a doubt – this very same woman today.’

Daniel Martin, friend and make up artist to the Duchess also posted a tribute, captioning a sweet photograph of her with a quote by Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu:

‘Because she isn’t self centered, people can see the light in her. Because she does not boast of herself, she becomes a shining example. Because she does not glorify herself, she becomes a person of merit. Because she wants nothing from the world, the world cannot overcome her.’

A rep for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle later stated of the allegations: ‘It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.’