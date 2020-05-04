Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week: experts reveal worries for new mums to Kate Middleton

Illnesses such as antenatal depression, postnatal depression and anxiety can develop during or after pregnancy

Becoming a new mum is challenging at any time, let alone during lockdown. To mark Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, which takes place from today (May 4) until May 10, and aims to create wider awareness of maternal mental health and signposts support for parents, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke with parents, midwives and other health experts about the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on new mothers and their families.

Mental illness remains one of the biggest killers of women during pregnancy and after birth if left untreated, and figures show up to 20 per cent of women develop a mental health problem during pregnancy or within a year of giving birth, while seven in ten women will underplay or hide the severity of their perinatal mental illness.

These illnesses can include antenatal depression, postnatal depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), postpartum psychosis and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Kate, 38, made a Zoom call to midwives at Kingston Hospital last week. ‘Social isolation’ was among the biggest worries from healthcare professionals, who said that many new parents aren’t able to see their family members leading up to or after the birth. Making social connections is so important for pregnant women and new mums, so not being able to attend playgroups and ante-natal classes is likely to have heightened anxieties.

Confirming this, an expert told Kate: ‘Social isolation creates anxiety because we all know how important those key relationships are in those early days.’