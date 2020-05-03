Kate Middleton made a surprise virtual visit to new parents and their baby

'You must be exhausted!'

This week Kate Middleton surprised new parents and their baby with a video call as part of a ‘virtual’ hospital visit, much to their delight.

Ahead of Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, the duchess spoke with parents, midwives and other health experts about the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on new mothers and their families.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Cambridges, celebrating Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s birthdays, and delivering food packages to vulnerable people in their local area. The family is spending lockdown at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

During the call to midwives at Kingston Hospital – with whom she completed two days of work experience on a maternity unit last year – Kate surprised new parents Rebecca and John, who had welcomed a baby boy the night before.

‘This is definitely a first, I think’, the duchess said. ‘He is so sweet. Aww, congratulations. My goodness, you must be exhausted!’

‘Having a baby is an extraordinary experience at any time – but having one during lockdown and then having a surprise conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge after two hours’ sleep was particularly surreal!,’ Rebecca told PEOPLE after the call.

‘The Duchess asked us about having a baby at such an unusual time, and our experience on the maternity ward was that all the midwives made it as normal as possible. Apart from the masks, it was exactly the same as when we had our first son, Rafe, in 2015. The midwives were amazing on both occasions.’

You can watch the full conversation between the Duchess of Cambridge and midwives and health experts above.

How lovely!