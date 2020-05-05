This luxury car boot sale should be on all our virtual calendars

Forget your family Zoom quiz, the #SheInspiresMe car boot sale in aid of Women For Women International is the virtual event to get excited over

Taking place each year amongst the hustle and bustle of London’s Brewer Street, the #SheInspiresMe car boot sale is an event not to be missed.

With brands such as Jimmy Choo and Charlotte Tilbury, chic revellers come together from far and wide to check out the selection of pre-loved clothes, accessories and shoes from designers and style icons at exceptional prices – and this year is no different.

Bringing the excitement of the shopping event directly to the comfort of our own homes, fashion icon Alex Eagle will be hosting the #SheInspiresMe Virtual Car Boot Sale live from 11am on Saturday 16th May.

Offering the perfect opportunity for fashion lovers to shop sustainably and support vulnerable women survivors of war through the Covid-19 pandemic, founder Alex said of the new online initiative:

‘My friends and I were heartbroken not to be able to hold the 5th annual #SheInspiresMe Car Boot Sale on 16th May due to the Coronavirus outbreak, because we know the funds raised for women in some of the world’s most dangerous places are needed now more than ever.’

‘Now, more than ever, is the time for community. So, we’ve set ourselves a challenge to clear our wardrobes and hold a virtual Car Boot Sale. We’re transferring the same spirit of sustainable fashion at great prices online for a good cause – helping women survivors of war, who are facing multiple challenges in this outbreak.’

The sale will be going live across the @womenforwomenuk Instagram at 11am on Saturday 16th May, leaving shoppers to chill out at home as they enjoy a full day of too-good-to-be-true deals on designer items – straight from the closets of the chic elite.

100% of the proceeds from the Virtual #SheInspiresMe Car Boot Sale will go towards their work supporting women survivors of war

To register and get a first-look at the full catalogue of items ahead of the launch, visit www.womenforwomen.org.uk