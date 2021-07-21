The Cambridges’ classmate recalls that ‘whenever Kate was in the room, William was paying attention’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton never failing to make viral news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to London to their mention in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, this past year has been all about the family of five (now six with their new secret puppy).

The Duchess of Cambridge has been credited with being the ‘saviour’ of the royal family following a turbulent few years, described as the ‘glue’ holding the Mountbatten-Windsors together.

It’s hard to imagine therefore that Kate only joined the royal family 10 years ago.

This week, anecdotes around their courtship at university resurfaced, with one former classmate recalling that there was never any doubt that Prince William had eyes for Kate.

‘Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her,’ Laura Warshauer, a former university classmate recalled to People as part of the magazine’s ‘William & Kate: 10 Joyous Years’ special.

She continued: ‘When we’d be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments—certainly moments where I was like, “Wow, this could really be something.”‘

