Here’s why everyone is talking about Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal water fight

‘Aim it at my brother’

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, making a lot of news this past month for Prince Andrew’s ‘car-crash’ TV interview, the reported Fab Four feud and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ongoing lawsuit.

But before the drama, there appeared to be many-a blissful moment, with radio presenter and current I’m a Celebrity campmate, Roman Kemp, reminiscing on the show about his memory with the royals.

According to 26-year-old Roman, his DJ set at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2017 turned into a huge water fight, seemingly spearheaded by Prince William and Prince Harry, with Kate Middleton also getting involved.

‘I was playing a track and someone came over and said, “Roman come here”, and it was Prince Harry,’ Roman recalled to his fellow camp mates, James Haskell and Ian Wright.

‘Princess Kate was there and there was a slingshot in the middle,’ explained Roman to the joy of his campmates. ‘They’ve got a bucket filled with water balloons, and they’re just pinging off these water balloons into the crowd from a balcony.’

Going on to reminisce about a hilarious interaction with Prince Harry, Roman continued: ‘I’m like, “what is going on?”’, to which Harry reportedly replied, ‘Aim a bit to the left’.

‘I said, “who am I aiming for?”’, Roman explained. ‘And he said, “my brother”. I said, “no I’ll be done for treason!”’

Royals – they’re just like us!