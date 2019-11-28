Prince Harry has a very sweet nickname for Kate Middleton

Royals are more like us than we think – with the Windsors being refreshingly relatable.

Gone are the days where we would only see a royal waving from Buckingham Palace balcony. Now they are accessible, all over social media, from Princess Eugenie dominating Instagram with her behind the scenes royal snaps to the Queen and Prince Philip’s Twitter account.

They even share our TV addictions, love of emojis and favourite foods.

One way the royals are just like us however is their love of nicknames, with some emerging just this week.

Prince Harry calls his new wife ‘Meg’, and the Duchess of Sussex and her pals reportedly refer to the Duke of Sussex as ‘Haz’, while Prince William calls his wife Kate Middleton, ‘Babe’.

But it wasn’t either of the royal couples’ nicknames for each other that got the world talking this week. Instead, it was Prince Harry’s nickname for his sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The moniker of choice? ‘Cath’ – yes, it’s lovely.

Harry and Kate are known to be close, with Prince harry reportedly asking his sister-in-law for her approval before he married Meghan. And now with the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly making a huge effort to take Meghan under her wing, we are sure that they are only getting closer.

But does Prince William have a nickname for Meghan Markle?

Only time will tell.